Ball will come off the bench in Tuesday's preseason game against the Bulls, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Despite Darius Garland (toe) and Sam Merrill (undisclosed) being sidelined, Ball will join the second unit in Cleveland's preseason opener against his former team. The 27-year-old point guard is expected to be limited to 20 minutes per contest to begin the regular season and won't appear in both games of back-to-back sets.