Ball (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Cavaliers' 113-101 win over the Spurs.

Ball wasn't listed on the Cavaliers' injury report leading up to Monday's game, so his lack of playing time seems to be simply a result of him at least temporarily falling out of head coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation. Atkinson elected to go with Craig Porter, Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson as the team's reserve options at guard and on the wing while Ball failed to get off the bench. Ball's $10 million contract had likely given him a longer leash in the rotation that he otherwise deserved; the 28-year-old is shooting an abysmal 29.9 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from three-point range in 23.2 minutes per game over his 25 appearances on the season.