Ball chipped in 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 win over the Bucks.

For the third game in a row, Ball saw a workload of 23 minutes, and that's a few minutes more than what coach Kenny Atkinson mentioned he would like the guard to play prior to Opening Night. Sunday was Ball's best performance by far, but he's shooting 27.8 percent from the field through three games which suggests he's due for some positive regression with his jumper.