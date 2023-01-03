Rubio (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Suns.

Rubio continues to work his way back from ACL surgery, but the Cavaliers have no need to rush him back. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has said previously that he expects the veteran point guard to return sometime in January, but a precise return timetable has yet to be set. Rubio's next chance to suit up will come Friday against Denver.