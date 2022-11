Lopez registered six points (3-3 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 10 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over Atlanta.

Lopez has struggled to see meaningful minutes so far this season, but he played well during his time on the court Monday evening. He's averaging 8.4 minutes and 2.2 points over his last nine matchups. Lopez will continue to have a hard time finding minutes behind Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love.