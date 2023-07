The Cavaliers have signed Jerome to a two-year, $5 million deal Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jerome spent the 2022-23 season with the Warriors but was merely a depth piece, logging 45 appearances (two starts) and averaging 6.9 points per game while being left out of the team's playoff roster. He's expected to play a bench role with the Cavaliers, a bonafide contender in the Eastern Conference.