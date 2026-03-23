Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Could play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Proctor (quadriceps) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando.
Proctor hasn't seen NBA action since Feb. 27 while dealing with a right quadriceps strain, though a questionable tag ahead of Tuesday's contest gives him a chance to return. In 42 appearances this season, the rookie guard is averaging just 10.4 minutes per game, so even if he's available against Orlando, there's no guarantee he'll be part of Cleveland's rotation or see meaningful minutes.
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