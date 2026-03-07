default-cbs-image
Proctor has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Boston due to a right quadriceps strain.

It's unclear when Proctor picked up the injury, given that he was a healthy DNP for Tuesday's game against the Pistons. The rookie second-rounder has seen inconsistent playing time off the Cavaliers' bench this season, but his absence will result in more minutes being available for Keon Ellis and Craig Porter.

