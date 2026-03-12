default-cbs-image
Proctor (quad) will remain on the inactive list for Friday's game in Dallas.

Proctor is set to sit out his fourth consecutive game, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. That said, Proctor has been a negligible part of the Cavs' rotation this season, so his playing status won't impact fantasy leagues.

