Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Out again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Proctor (quad) will remain on the inactive list for Friday's game in Dallas.
Proctor is set to sit out his fourth consecutive game, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. That said, Proctor has been a negligible part of the Cavs' rotation this season, so his playing status won't impact fantasy leagues.
