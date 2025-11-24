Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Productive line off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Proctor provided 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 17 minutes during Sunday's 120-105 victory over the Clippers.
Proctor has scored in double digits three times this season, but the former Duke has been inconsistent with his game-to-game contributions. As long as he continues to play under 20 minutes on a steady basis, he's not going to carry a lot of fantasy upside, particularly when Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are both healthy and available.
