Simons finished with 17 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 102-100 loss to the 76ers.

Simons couldn't get his shot to fall from beyond the arc but managed to salvage his day by drilling three triples. He's now hit three or more treys in four straight games. Simons was slightly more productive than usual on the glass and as a distributor, but he's been consistently more impactful in the scoring column.