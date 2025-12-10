Celtics' Chris Boucher: Listed out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boucher is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to a non-COVID illness.
Boucher can be considered day-to-day prior to Monday's matchup against the Pistons. His absence doesn't appear to impact Boston's rotation in a meaningful way, though it does perhaps entrench Josh Minott as the primary backup center.
