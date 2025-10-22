Celtics' Chris Boucher: Not starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boucher is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Boucher started in all of Boston's preseason games, so while he'll come off the bench in Wednesday's opener, he could still find his way back into the first unit at some point. That said, as a reserve player in Boston, he's not the most attractive option in standard formats.
