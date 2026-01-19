site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Chris Boucher: Probable for Monday
RotoWire Staff
Boucher (back) is probable for Monday's game against the Pistons, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Boucher was previously labeled as questionable. He hasn't been in the rotation lately, so his status won't have a big impact in fantasy hoops.
