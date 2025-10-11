Boucher scored 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) during Friday's preseason loss to the Raptors, adding nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and two turnovers across 23 minutes.

Boucher has started the first two preseason games for Boston, so it'll be interesting to see if he remains a starter for Sunday's game against the Cavs. If he is able to open the season as a starter in Boston, he could provide some low-end value in deep leagues, but he'll be inconsistent.