Celtics' Chris Boucher: Scores 19 points with full line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boucher scored 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) during Friday's preseason loss to the Raptors, adding nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and two turnovers across 23 minutes.
Boucher has started the first two preseason games for Boston, so it'll be interesting to see if he remains a starter for Sunday's game against the Cavs. If he is able to open the season as a starter in Boston, he could provide some low-end value in deep leagues, but he'll be inconsistent.
More News
-
Celtics' Chris Boucher: Struggles from deep in win•
-
Celtics' Chris Boucher: Agrees to deal with Celtics•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Questionable Sunday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Available Friday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Remains out with illness•