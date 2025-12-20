Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Toronto, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Brown is feeling under the weather and will skip Saturday's contest, but he may be able to return for Monday's game against the Pacers. With Brown unavailable, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard will do the heavy lifting on offense and Sam Hauser could receive a spot-start.
