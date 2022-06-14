Brown finished with 18 points (5-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Monday's 104-94 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Brown tied his series high with nine rebounds and dished four assists, but he had a hard time getting shots to fall all game, finishing with a 5-for-18 mark from the field and missing all five of his three-point attempts. Nearly half of his 18 points came from the charity stripe, from which he went 8-for-10. Brown is shooting just 40.9 percent overall in the series, though he ranks second on Boston with 21.4 points per game through five contests.