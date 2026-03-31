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Tatum (Achilles) is available for Wednesday against Miami, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

As expected, Tatum has the green light to return after getting a maintenance day against the Hawks on Monday. He's averaging 25.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists over his last three outings.

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