Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Iffy for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tatum (Achilles) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.
Tatum just got back from last year's Achilles rupture last week, so the Celtics are monitoring his workload. If the teams opts to hold the superstar forward out of action, names like Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser and Hugo Gonzalez would each have an opportunity to step up for Boston.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Reaches 20-point mark once again•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Hits for 20 against Cavs•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in return•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Starting in return•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Available to make season debut•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Season debut expected Friday•