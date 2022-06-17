Tatum had 13 points (6-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 loss to the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Tatum concludes the 2022 playoff having averaged 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 24 games. Also averaging 4.2 turnovers per game, Tatum became the first player in NBA history to record 100 turnovers in a single postseason. Turnovers and an ability to contain Stephen Curry was fatal flaws in the Celtics championship hopes. Tatum and the entirety of Boston's core will be running it back next season.