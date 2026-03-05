Tatum (Achilles) is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Shams Charania of ESPN confirms that Tatum will definitely be returning this season, and the expectation is that he'll make his season debut at home against Dallas. Boston's franchise player, who has been recovering from a torn Achilles injury since May of 2025, has recently been full-go in 5-on-5 scrimmages. When he does get the green light to suit up, it's fair to expect strict restrictions right out of the gate.