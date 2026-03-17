Tatum logged 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Boston's 120-112 win over Phoenix on Monday.

Tatum paced the Celtics in the third quarter with nine points, and he finished tied with Derrick White as the team's second-leading scorer behind Jaylen Brown (41 points). Tatum continues to improve on his conditioning following 10 months of rehab from a ruptured right Achilles. The fact that he's played 32 minutes in back-to-back game is a good sign, though he'll likely sit out of one game in back-to-back sets as the Celtics ramp up for the postseason. Tatum has scored at least 20 points in four straight games, though he's shooting just 25.0 percent from beyond the arc (10.0 3PA/G) over that span.