Tatum (illness) will not appear in Tuesday's game against the Bucks or Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Amid an illness and heavy minutes, the organization will give Tatum an extended All-Star break. The star forward has played the fourth-most total minutes in the NBA (2,017) and is averaging the second-most minutes per game (37.4). It's resulted in an MVP-caliber season for the team with the best record in basketball (41-16), with Tatum averaging 30.5 points, 8.6 boards, 4.5 assists and 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks. Boston will use a bit of a skeleton crew before the break, as Jaylen Brown (face) and Marcus Smart (ankle) remain out.