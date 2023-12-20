Tatum (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Tatum sprained his left ankle during the first quarter of Tuesday's 132-126 loss to the Warriors, but he ultimately returned to the contest and finished with 15 points (5-17 FG), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 41 minutes. He'll take the second night of the back-to-back set off and attempt to return Saturday versus the Clippers. With Tatum missing his first game of the season and with Al Horford (rest) also sitting out the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Celtics will have plenty of minutes up for grabs among the team's supporting players. Sam Hauser should be one of the bigger beneficiaries of an expanded role sans Tatum.