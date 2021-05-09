Walker scored 18 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals over 40 minutes Sunday in the 130-124 loss to the Heat.

Walker had a tough time finding his shot and saw a streak of connecting on multiple threes come to an end at seven games. While he did have six assists, Walker committed four turnovers, the second time he's done so in his last five contests. Despite the poor outing Sunday, Walker has stepped up nicely in the absence of Jaylen Brown (ankle) and has two 30-point performances in his last three contests.