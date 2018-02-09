Irving produced 28 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block over 33 minutes in Thursday's 110-104 OT win in Washington.

After a quiet first half, Irving exploded for 22 second half and overtime points, including three last second clutch free throws to send the game to OT. Irving proved once again he's the star Boston needs when the game is on the line. Many expected a big game from Irving with Jon Wall (knee) out, but Tom Satoransky had another surprisingly productive game for the Wizards, including some solid defense. The Celtics now must hurry home for the second of a back-to-back against the Pacers. Irving will face another back-up in Cory Joseph with Darren Collison (knee) injured.