Queta (ankle) didn't return to Sunday's 138-129 win over Orlando, finishing with six points (3-3 FG) and two rebounds in six minutes.

Queta sprained his left ankle in the first quarter and was deemed questionable to return, though he never checked back in. If the big man is unable to play in Wednesday's game against Detroit, Chris Boucher and Luka Garza are candidates for increased minutes.