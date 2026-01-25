default-cbs-image
Queta (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta was previously considered probable, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 26-year-old center is averaging 10.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals across 25.5 minutes per game in January.

