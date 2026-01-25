Celtics' Neemias Queta: Officially available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Queta was previously considered probable, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 26-year-old center is averaging 10.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals across 25.5 minutes per game in January.
More News
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Likely to play through illness•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Upgraded to available•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Iffy due to illness•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Near double-double vs. Indiana•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Nearly double-doubles•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: 15 points with full line•