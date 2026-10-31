Queta contributed 13 points (3-5 FG, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Friday's 125-111 win over Chicago.

The majority of Queta's points came from the charity stripe, and his seven made free throws were his most in a regular-season game since March 1 against the 76ers. He played one more minute than starting center Mitchell Robinson, although Queta got some extra run in the fourth quarter due to the Celtics' large lead. Queta was Boston's starting center in 2025-26, but the sixth-year pro has acclimated to his rotational role to allow Robinson to work more with the starters.