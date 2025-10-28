Queta had six points (3-8 FG), 11 rebounds and four blocks over 22 minutes during Monday's 122-90 victory over the Pelicans.

Queta recorded season-highs in boards and swats in this one, and he created numerous second-chance opportunities for Boston, with seven of his 11 rebounds coming on the offensive end. Queta has been heating up over the past two games, with his rebounding and defensive numbers, so it'll be interesting to see if he can keep it going Wednesday with a tough matchup against the Cavs.