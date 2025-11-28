Queta (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game in Minnesota, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta sat out Wednesday's win over Detroit with the ankle injury, which resulted in Luka Garza receiving a spot-start, and he finished with one point and one rebound over 11 minutes. Saturday's game will be the first of a back-to-back, so Queta feels a bit closer to doubtful than questionable.