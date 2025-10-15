Queta is in the starting lineup ahead of Wednesday's preseason game against the Raptors.

Queta, who started Friday's game before coming off the bench Sunday, will rejoin the first unit Wednesday. The 26-year-old has primarily served as a depth piece during his Celtics tenure, but he could see a notable increase in minutes and production as coach Joe Mazzulla evaluates his center rotation among Queta, Chris Boucher, Luka Garza and Xavier Tillman following the offseason departures of Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet and Al Horford.