Queta posted 16 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Monday's 109-93 loss to the Rockets.

Queta was one of Boston's few reliable offensive contributors, finishing second on the team in scoring while missing just one field-goal attempt. He also collected four offensive rebounds, though he failed to record a block for the first time in two games. With Mitchell Robinson and Luka Garza combining for 33 minutes off the bench, Queta's playing time remains somewhat limited despite his starting role.