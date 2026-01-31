default-cbs-image
Queta provided 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 112-93 victory over Sacramento.

Queta turned in a strong two-way effort, returning to action after missing the previous game due to an illness. Up against a questionable Sacramento lineup, Queta made the most of his time on the floor, recording his sixth double-double of the season. Despite a somewhat limited ceiling, Queta has exceeded all expectations thus far, averaging 10.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 combined steals and blocks, cementing himself as the starting center in Boston.

