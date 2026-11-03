Pritchard finished Monday's 109-93 loss to the Rockets with four points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes.

Pritchard couldn't buy a basket, missing all seven of his field-goal attempts while finishing with a team-worst minus-17 rating. Despite the shooting struggles, he logged 30 minutes off the bench with Paul George (rest) unavailable, suggesting his role remains secure. Pritchard should have opportunities to bounce back, but his offensive inconsistency has been frustrating for fantasy managers.