Pritchard (neck) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Pritchard is in jeopardy of missing just his second game of the season and his first since Jan. 17 due to neck spasms. If the 28-year-old guard is unable to suit up, Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez would be candidates for increased playing time off the bench, while Ron Harper could enter the rotation.