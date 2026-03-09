Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard (neck) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Pritchard is in jeopardy of missing just his second game of the season and his first since Jan. 17 due to neck spasms. If the 28-year-old guard is unable to suit up, Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez would be candidates for increased playing time off the bench, while Ron Harper could enter the rotation.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Efficient performance off bench•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Drops donut in heavy loss•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Big night vs. Milwaukee•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Bounces back Friday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Struggles in loss Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Dominates off bench again•