Pritchard amassed 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-99 win over the Hornets.

Pritchard has played very well filling in for Jaylen Brown (Achilles) over the past two games, scoring a total of 64 points on 23-for-41 shooting to go with eight triples and 10 assists. If Derrick White (knee) and Brown are forced to spend another game on the inactive list Monday, Pritchard will make for an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues.