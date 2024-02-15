Pritchard recorded 28 points (11-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 136-86 victory over the Nets.

With the Celtics up by as many as 56 points, Pritchard saw 30-plus minutes of playing time for the first time since Jan. 11 against the Bucks. It was the second time this season that the fourth-year guard tallied six threes in a game. Pritchard is averaging 20.7 minutes per game this season and will have opportunities to contribute more on the offensive end on nights where Derrick White and Jrue Holiday are struggling from the field or sitting out.