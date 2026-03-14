Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Sliding to second unit Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard won't start Saturday's game against the Wizards, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.
With Derrick White (knee) back in the lineup, Pritchard will retreat to the second unit Saturday. Over 10 appearances off the bench since the All-Star break, the 28-year-old guard has averaged 15.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds across 31.5 minutes per contest.
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