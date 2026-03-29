default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Pritchard will start Sunday's game against the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

With Derrick White (knee) out, Pritchard will enter the first unit Sunday. As a starter this season (49 games), he has averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 32.8 minutes per contest.

More News