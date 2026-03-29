Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Starting sans White
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard will start Sunday's game against the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
With Derrick White (knee) out, Pritchard will enter the first unit Sunday. As a starter this season (49 games), he has averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 32.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Drops 36 points in win•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores 10 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Drains five triples off bench•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Sliding to second unit Saturday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Starting Thursday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Upgraded to available•