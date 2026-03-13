Pritchard is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder.

Pritchard is getting the start due to Derrick White (knee) being unavailable, and it'll be Jaylen Brown, Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta joining Pritchard in the first unit for Thursday's game. As a starter this season, he owns averages of 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.5 three-pointers per game.