Pritchard is out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to a neck spasm.

The sharpshooter is out for only the second time all year Tuesday, and he'll look to heal up in time for Thursday's showdown with the defending-champion Thunder. With Pritchard sidelined, extra field-goal opportunities should head into the direction of Baylor Scheierman and Sam Hauser on the wing.

