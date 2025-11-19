Tillman ended with one assist in five minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 win over the Nets.

Tillman was back in the rotation, albeit in a very limited role. Although the frontcourt depth in Boston is far from glamorous, Tillman has been unable to carve out a consistent spot in the lineup. Through eight appearances, he has averaged just 2.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game.