Tillman scored two points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds and one steal across eight minutes in Monday's 117-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Tillman has largely been outside of the Boston rotation this season, but he got the chance to make a rare start Monday due to Jaylen Brown (knee) sitting out. He was limited to two brief shifts at the beginning of both halves and didn't make much of an impact during his time on the court while missing all five of his field-goal attempts. Tillman is likely to drop back out of the rotation if Brown returns for Wednesday's game against the Heat.