Tillman (knee) tallied two points (1-1 FG) and one block in three minutes Thursday in the Celtics' 129-112 win over the Bulls.

Tillman made his Celtics debut Thursday after he hadn't been available since being acquired from the Grizzlies on Feb. 7 while he continued to recover from a left knee injury. He found himself outside of head coach Joe Mazzulla's rotation, however, as Tillman didn't check into the game until 2:33 remained in the fourth quarter, when the Celtics were up by 18 points. Tillman looks like he'll need at least one or two of Boston's regular rotation players to be out for a given game in order to play meaningful minutes.