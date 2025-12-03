Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Neemias Queta is back and starting, so Tillman will return to a reserve role after getting a spot start during Sunday's win in Cleveland. Tillman has not been a consistent part of the rotation this season, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him pick up a DNP-CD with Queta active.
More News
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Season-high three steals in start•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Back in rotation Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Off injury report for Sunday•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Out for personal reasons•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Muted role continues•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Plays 16 minutes in opener•