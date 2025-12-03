default-cbs-image
Tillman will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Neemias Queta is back and starting, so Tillman will return to a reserve role after getting a spot start during Sunday's win in Cleveland. Tillman has not been a consistent part of the rotation this season, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him pick up a DNP-CD with Queta active.

