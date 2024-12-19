Tillman has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Chicago with a non-COVID-related illness, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tillman is slated to miss Thursday's game, though his absence shouldn't cause too many waves in the rotation. With Kristaps Porzingis (heel) available, the Celtics will likely turn to Al Horford, Neemias Queta and Luke Kornet to fill out reserve minutes in the frontcourt.