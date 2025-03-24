Tillman (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Tillman hasn't played since March 6 and has made only three appearances since the beginning of February. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Phoenix, but the veteran doesn't have a return timetable.
More News
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Remains out Sunday•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Assigned and recalled Saturday•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Gets garbage-time run in blowout•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Probable for Tuesday•