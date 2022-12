Brown posted 26 points (9-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Vipers.

It'd be an overreaction to say Brown is the go-to player for Austin on offense, but there's no doubt he holds a significant role as a scoring threat every time he steps on the court. Brown has scored at least 20 points in six of his last eight contests and is averaging 20.8 points per contest.