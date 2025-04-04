Simmons won't play in Friday's game against the Mavericks due to left knee injury management, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Simmons returned from a knee injury March 14 and has played in nine of his team's last 10 matchups, so the Clippers will take this opportunity to sit him down. Drew Eubanks and Derrick Jones are candidates for an uptick in playing time Friday in Simmons' absence.